Briefing
BN Debrief: Shifting SA politics; Old Stithians keep Warriner in their ranks; Middle East war fallout; BNC#8 highlights
The week’s biggest stories, best interviews and sharpest insights from BizNewsTV, BizNews Radio and BizNews.com.
This week on BizNews Debrief, we revisit standout moments from BNC#8, unpack shifting by-election trends, look at the fallout from the Craig Warriner vote at St Stithians, and examine how the Middle East war could affect everything from regional security to South Africa’s fuel bill.
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