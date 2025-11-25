Director’s Cut: 36ONE's Steven Hurwitz - “Prosus is a sleeping giant. China holds the key.”
36ONE’s Steven Hurwitz says Prosus has finally shifted from promise to profit, with its e-commerce brands now earning real money beyond Tencent. Buybacks are shrinking the discount and a Just Eat turnaround could unlock major upside for South African investors. The only wildcard? China still holds the key to how big the payoff can be.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here
BizNews Reporter