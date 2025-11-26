Director’s Cut: Dawie Roodt - “Inflation is a process. We must fight it.”
South Africa’s top monetary voice, Dawie Roodt, says cutting inflation to 3% changes everything - interest rates, debt, the currency and even how businesses price their products. But there’s a catch. Roodt warns that the Reserve Bank cannot do it alone, and that politicians, municipalities and state-owned entities will fight the shift because high inflation hides their mistakes and pays their debt. He argues that if South Africans refuse unjustified price hikes, “we protect our money instead of letting it lose value.”
BizNews Reporter