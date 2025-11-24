Director’s Cut: Sean Peche - “US markets are in a Wile E. Coyote free-fall”
Global fund manager Sean Peche says Wall Street isn’t defying gravity - it’s already off the cliff. The AI boom, Nvidia hype, Trump trade, and Bitcoin “hope” have pushed markets into a cartoon-style moment where investors are still running… but there’s nothing under their feet. Peche unpacks why value is shifting away from the US, why the world is quietly walking away from America, and where real opportunities are hiding outside the Magnificent 7.
BizNews Reporter