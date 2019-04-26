Naspers swaps India for China; shares in MakeMyTrip for stake in Ctrip

Naspers media statement

Naspers announced today an exchange of its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (“MakeMyTrip”) (NASDAQ:MMYT) for a 5.6% stake in Ctrip.com International Limited (“Ctrip”) (NASDAQ:CTRP), a well-known provider of online travel and related services headquartered in China. The share exchange transaction allows Ctrip to enjoy a larger exposure to the India travel market and benefit from the growth of MakeMyTrip.

“Over the past years we have witnessed the great achievements of MakeMyTrip, and we are confident that MakeMyTrip will extend its success in the future,” said James Liang, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Ctrip. “We are also delighted to welcome Naspers to become our shareholder. Ctrip will continue to work hard to create greater value to our customers, our partners and all shareholders,” Jane Sun, CEO of Ctrip commented.

Deep Kalra, Chairman and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said: “We are grateful for the unstinting support Naspers has provided us over the last couple of years. We have worked with Ctrip in the past years and are excited to take this partnership to the next level. We will leverage this investment to benefit from the tremendous growth potential in travel and tourism between our two countries.”

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO-India of MakeMyTrip, continued: “Today’s announcement provides a major boost for MakeMyTrip and the rapidly growing travel industry in India. This partnership will benefit all our stakeholders including employees, customers and business partners. We look forward to working with the Ctrip team to continue to take our business to the next level.”

“MakeMyTrip has transformed travel in India and beyond since 2000. The agreement we have announced today is a significant step in the growth ambitions of both MakeMyTrip and Ctrip and we believe continuing to support them as a shareholder will create additional value for Naspers and our shareholders,” said Bob van Dijk, Naspers CEO.

The transaction is expected to close as soon as practicable in the second half of 2019 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the requisite regulatory approvals.