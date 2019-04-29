The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SARS targets ANC ‘bigwigs’ in Bosasa tax claims
The South Africa Revenue Service has concluded preliminary investigations that may lead to charges of under-declared income, overstated expenses and other misrepresentations against members of the African National Congress party, Sunday Times said.
Those on the SARS list, the newspaper reported, include:
- Dudu Myeni, the chairwoman of ousted President Jacob Zuma’s charitable foundation;
- Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane;
- Former National Prosecuting Authority prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi;
- ANC lawmaker Vincent Smith;
- Former correctional services commissioner Zack Modise
Angelo Agrizzi, Bosasa’s chief operating officer from 1999 to 2016, told a judicial inquiry that’s probing graft during Zuma’s rule that the company paid 300,000 rand a month to the former leader’s charitable foundation in return for protection from prosecution.