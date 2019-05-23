Steinhoff

Problems multiply for Steinhoff as mass investor lawsuit in Germany gets green light

By Karin Matussek

(Bloomberg) – Steinhoff International Holdings NV, already embroiled in multiple legal claims over its accounting, is now also facing a mass investor lawsuit in German after a Frankfurt court received ten suits, the minimum amount to allow the cases be heard jointly under a special group litigation procedure.

The Frankfurt Regional Court’s ruling, dated May 22, was published Thursday in an online register. The suits will now be sent to an appeals court, which will appoint a lead plaintiff in the case. The investors are seeking compensation for losses they say were caused by Steinhoff’s accounting scandal.

The case is: LG Frankfurt, 2-02 OH 3/19.

BizNews