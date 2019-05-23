The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Problems multiply for Steinhoff as mass investor lawsuit in Germany gets green light
The Frankfurt Regional Court’s ruling, dated May 22, was published Thursday in an online register. The suits will now be sent to an appeals court, which will appoint a lead plaintiff in the case. The investors are seeking compensation for losses they say were caused by Steinhoff’s accounting scandal.
The case is: LG Frankfurt, 2-02 OH 3/19.