Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences on passing of veteran journalist Raymond Louw

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his condolences to the family and friends of veteran journalist and editor Mr Raymond Louw. Mr Louw, 91, passed away this morning in a Johannesburg hospital.

“With the passing of Mr Louw the country has lost a brave and principled journalist and a champion of press freedom. Throughout his illustrious career he reminded us of the critical importance of media freedom to the health of our democracy.”

“The loss of this respected media stalwart is all the sadder that it comes a day after the passing of his wife, Jean. I offer my deepest sympathies to the family,” the President added.

A mighty baobab has fallen! Hamba kahle Oom Raymond Louw #RayLouw You had fire in your belly and fire in your soul! We owe you a huge debt for defending media freedom for 72 years. — ProJourn (@ProJourn) June 5, 2019

Louw, a former editor of the acclaimed Rand Daily Mail and Sunday Times – was the recipient of numerous accolades such as the Pringle Medal for services to journalism, the Media Institute of Southern Africa’s Media Freedom Award, the Mondi-Shanduka Newspaper Lifetime Achiever Award and the International Press Institute award for Press Freedom Campaigning. He also served as Deputy Chairperson of the Media Freedom subcommittee of the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF).

Louw was also a mentor to a number of young journalists who went on to take up senior positions in the local media industry.

“The most fitting tribute to Mr. Louw would be that we strive to uphold the principles he held dear: a commitment to a free press, and to accurate, balanced and fair reporting,” President Ramaphosa said.