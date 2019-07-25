The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
From blackouts to ransomware: City of Joburg combats new threat
By Paul Burkhardt
(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s largest city is used to dealing with national power outages that snarl traffic and cause delays due to operational issues at state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Now Johannesburg’s electricity company has been targeted by hackers.
#Update City Power has been hit by a Ransomware virus. it has encrypted all our databases, applications and network. Currently our ICT department is cleaning and rebuilding all impacted applications.^GR
— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 25, 2019
Businesses and families in the nation’s commercial hub can be thankful for one thing: The lights are still on.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.