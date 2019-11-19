Investec Asset Management to rename as Ninety One

Investec Asset Management media release

Investec Asset Management unveiled on Tuesday its new name and branding Ninety One, in what it labeled “an important milestone on its journey to independence and a stock exchange listing”.

The name and branding change will be rolled out following completion of the firm’s demerger from Investec Group, the asset manager said in a media release.

“The demerger process is on track to take place in the first quarter of 2020, subject to Investec plc and Investec ltd shareholder approvals. The new identity reflects the heritage of the firm,” it said.

According to Investec Asset Management it began as a start-up asset manager in South Africa in 1991. As at the end of June 2019 it manages over £118.9bn for institutional and advisor clients from all over the world, including some of the largest and most sophisticated asset owners.

“The new name, Ninety One, recognises the firm’s history while the brand proposition reflects the forward-looking, resilient and agile nature of the business,” the firm said.

Commenting on the new name, Hendrik du Toit, Joint CEO of Investec and founder of Investec Asset Management, said: “Back in 1991 when we started in South Africa, change was coming. Along with its challenges came the chance to invest in a better future. Being part of that change made us who we are. It taught us to be bold, resilient and agile; to believe that active investing can be a force for good. Our journey taught us to see the world differently, to recognise and react to change and uncertainty. Today, that’s what sets us apart. Now we’re changing our name, but not who we are.”