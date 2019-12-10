The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Zimbabwe escalates power cuts to 24 hours as lines to Eskom close
By Ray Ndlovu
(Bloomberg) – Zimbabwe’s state-owned Zesa escalated power cuts to as long as 24 hours after losing regional power imports and local generation capacity remains critically constrained.
The power utility has a non-binding agreement to import as much as 400 megawatts of power from South Africa’s Eskom, which is unable to meet local demand and has implemented rolling blackouts, now in their sixth day.
