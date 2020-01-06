Former BHP SA president, current EOH chair Xolani Mkhwanazi passes away

Minerals Council South Africa media release

The Minerals Council South Africa would like to convey its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi, who passed away on Saturday, 4 January after a short illness.

Dr Mkhwanazi served as President of BHP Billiton South Africa between 2008 and 2015 and was elected President of the then Chamber of Mines from 2010 to 2012, a role he served with distinction.

Roger Baxter, CEO of the Minerals Council commented: “I had the privilege of getting to know Dr Mkhwanazi back in 2010 and I admired his incredible intellectual capability, his humility and his great sense of humour. South Africa and the mining sector have lost not only a great leader and intellectual but also a man who was passionate about this country. He will be sorely missed”.

His contribution to our organisation and our industry was immense, as were his contributions to the many other institutions in the private and public sectors that he served with distinction.