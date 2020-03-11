MTN CEO Rob Shuter to step down at end of 4-year contract

MTN announced on Wednesday as part of its results presentation that it’s group president and CEO will step down at the end of March next year. Rob Shuter is on a fixed four-year contract at Africa’s biggest mobile-phone company.

SENS announcement

Management succession

The MTN group president and CEO Rob Shuter will step down from his role at the end of his fixed four-year contract in March 2021.

Under his leadership significant progress has been made, including establishing and effectively communicating a clear vision and strategy, driving the resolution of a number of complex matters and delivering significant improvements in transformation, operational performance and staff morale.

The MTN board thanks Rob for the contribution he has made, and continues to make, to MTN. The board, led by the chairman, will manage the succession process and expects to conclude this during the year, thus enabling a seamless handover.

In other changes, the group chief technology and IT officer Charles Molapisi has been appointed to the group executive committee, reporting to the group president and CEO and the fixed contract of the group chief operations officer, Jens Schulte-Bockum, has been extended until 31 March 2022.