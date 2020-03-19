The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA to fence off Zimbabwe to prevent spread of coronavirus
By Paul Burkhardt
(Bloomberg) – South Africa plans to install a 40-kilometre fence on its land border crossing with Zimbabwe to prevent undocumented migrants and people infected with the coronavirus from entering, as part of emergency measures to contain the spread of the disease.
