President Cyril Ramaphosa tests negative for Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The President submitted for testing as a precautionary measure upon the advice of his physicians on Tuesday 24th March 2020 and received his results last night.

As Head of State and Chair of the National Command Council (NCC) the President has a rigorous public engagements schedule; and has, during the course of the last few weeks, held numerous meetings with a wide cross section of people from all walks of life.

In line with international guidelines as well as those of the national Department of Health testing is recommended if you experience symptoms, if you live in or recently travelled to an area with ongoing spread of Covid-19 or if you have been in close contact with someone known to have Covid-19.

The Presidency has deemed it necessary to make the test results public to reassure the nation that the President is in good health and continues with his duties.