SA is likely to run out of ICU beds, says health minister

By Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) — South Africa is likely to run out of intensive-care unit beds within four weeks, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament.

The scarcity of beds will come even as the number of infections, which are expected to hit a high point in August, are expected to be lower than initially projected, he said. So far, 4,831 health workers have been infected.

“Fewer people were infected in May and June than was previously projected even under the optimistic scenario,” Mkhize said.

The number of infections in South Africa has surged in recent days to total 215,855 as of Tuesday with 3,502 deaths reported, making it the biggest reported outbreak in Africa.

