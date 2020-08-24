The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Ramaphosa scolds finance minister Mboweni over ‘inappropriate’ social media post
President Cyril Ramaphosa has “strongly reprimanded” Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in connection with a tweet about Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s decision to remove the country’s Central Bank governor. In his statement, President Ramaphosa says the matter has been “addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.” Mboweni retweeted the President’s announcement to his 865.5k Twitter followers. – Jarryd Neves
From the desk of President Cyril Ramaphosa:
The President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, has strongly reprimanded the Minister of Finance, Mr Tito Mboweni, following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.
In one of his tweets, Minister Mboweni is promising to mobilise if not given reasons why the Central Governor has been fired by President Lungu.
President Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people.
The issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.
South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia.
