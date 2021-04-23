SA prosecutors seek extradition of former British Eskom contractor

South Africa Seeks Extradition of Former Eskom Contractor

By S’thembile Cele

(Bloomberg) – South African prosecutors said they are seeking the extradition of a British national who’s been implicated in a fraudulent deal with the state power company.

Michael Lomas appeared in the Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, was granted bail of £100,000 ($138,880) and submitted additional surety of £250,000, the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigating directorate said in an emailed statement. He’s due to return to court on May 20.

Lomas’s arrest and court appearance emanated from months of talks with the UK authorities about a fraud and corruption case relating to Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s payment of R745 million ($52 million) to Tubular Construction Projects, which worked on its new Kusile power plant, according to the directorate. An escalation clause in the contract exposed the utility to a R1.4 billion liability, it said.

Lomas has been indicted together with four suspects, including two former Eskom executives, who were arrested in December 2019 and are next due to appear in court on June 1. The UK courts will decide whether Lomas has a case to answer in South Africa.

