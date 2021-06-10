By Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) – The number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa surged by 8,881 on June 9, the biggest jump in infections in about five months.

The nation also reported a positivity rate of 16.5% on tests conducted, according to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases. Africa’s most-industrialised economy had reported 12,271 cases on Jan. 24, according to the World Health Organization.

“The increased number of tests and cases, and increased positivity are all evidence of the predicted third surge in Covid-19 cases,” the Institute said in a statement on Wednesday. The commercial hub of Gauteng accounted for 58% of the new cases.

While South Africa has the highest number of infections on the continent, it is struggling to accelerate its vaccination drive. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is currently inoculating people over 60 but just less than half in that age group have registered to get the shots, and vaccines doses from Johnson & Johnson have been held up after ingredients were mixed up at a US plant.

The nation has over 57,000 deaths and 1.7 million confirmed infections.

