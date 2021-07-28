The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Mastercard looking to simplify cryptocurrency use for consumers
By Jenny Surane
(Bloomberg) – Mastercard is looking to make it easier for consumers to buy, spend and hold cryptocurrencies.
Startups focused on crypto and digital assets will now be able to join Mastercard’s Start Path programme, which gives fledgling companies access to the network’s executives and technology to help them grow, Mastercard said Tuesday in a statement. Seven crypto-focused startups have joined the programme so far, including Uphold and Domain Money, which are building investment platforms for digital assets.
“We believe we can play a key role in digital assets, helping to shape the industry, and provide consumer protections and security,” Jess Turner, Mastercard’s executive vice president of new digital infrastructure and fintech, said in the statement. “Part of our role is to forge the future of cryptocurrency.”
Payments giants including Visa and PayPal have sought to take advantage of the frenzy in cryptocurrencies in recent months. Visa said earlier this month that cardholders have spent more than $1 billion on crypto-linked cards in the first six months of 2021.
Read more:
- Transnet declares force majeure following cyber attack across SA
- Mango Airlines plummets into business rescue
- Vigilantism will not be tolerated in SA – it is criminal and dangerous, says Ramaphosa
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.