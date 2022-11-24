Ministry of Public Enterprises media statement:

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Mr Pravin Gordhan, condemns the DA’s attempt at cheap point scoring and political grandstanding over the electricity crisis by attempting an unplanned visit to the Kusile power station this morning.

Once informed that Mr John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), was en route to the Kusile power station for an unplanned visit, Minister Gordhan called Mr Steenhuisen as a matter of courtesy, to facilitate a constructive engagement.

“I explained to him that Eskom senior management are busy with important board engagements today. I am willing to make myself available to brief him,” said Minister Gordhan.

The Minister suggested that arrangements could be made for such a visit with a full briefing and for the necessary protocols to be complied with.

The DA Members of Parliament in various portfolio committees and the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) have on several occasions undertaken visits to Kusile and Eskom facilities and are fully aware of the security arrangements and protocols to be followed prior to making a visit to National Key Points.

Claims by Mr Steenhuisen that Minister blocked his visit to the power station are misleading and not true.

⚡️ South Africa will not survive the collapse of the electricity grid. The DA calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently deal with the electricity crisis and to address the nation on his plans to keep the lights on.#Loadshedding#KeepTheLightsOn pic.twitter.com/ju9o1XiNaY — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 23, 2022

Normal parliamentary processes require that a request is made to the Minister of Public Enterprises so that the Minister is able to inform Eskom timeously to make the necessary arrangements for a visit and to ensure the safety of all persons.

The DA did not use normal procedures to request a visit to the Kusile Power station in line with National Key points Act and Parliamentary protocols.

“It is quite clear that this is a DA grandstanding that has nothing to do with the Energy Crisis confronting the country, nor do they have any solutions for the energy crisis except criticism,” said Minister Gordhan.

“We have previously debated with the DA indicating that the issue of electricity crisis must be treated as a national issue and should not be used as a party-political football in any shape or form,” said Minister Gordhan.

Read also:

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)