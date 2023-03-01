South Africa’s Special Task Force in world’s top 10 SWAT teams

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has congratulated the Special Task Force (STF) Unit for ranking ninth at the recent UAE SWAT Challenge.

This was after the Saps STF took part in the annual five-day UAE SWAT Challenge that featured 55 law enforcement agency teams from around the world.

SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said: “The challenge assesses the tactical acumen, mental focus and physical endurance of law enforcement agencies from across the world and has been designed to promote the exchange of knowledge, expertise and to strengthen partnerships to make communities safe.”

After five days of intense and rigorous challenges, the STF obtained ninth place with 183 points.

She said this was a vast improvement from 13th place last year, in which the team collected 82 points.

The team’s overall commander and the Component Head responsible for Specialised Operations, Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu, said the SAPS is proud of the team.

“The members’ performance is commendable, in the world we are number nine but on the African continent we are number one, so this is a big achievement.”

“We beat Kenya and Libya. So yes, we are satisfied with the results, we hope to do better next time.”

“We are happy to be back to continue to deal decisively with serious and violent crime in our country,” said Zulu.

The Special Task Force is a highly specialised unit in the SAPS whose members are responsible for only responding to high-risk incidents, which include hostage-taking cases, search and rescue missions, as well as providing specialised operational support to other units within the SAPS.

