President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a proclamation transferring certain powers and functions related to the Electricity Regulation Act (Act No 4 of 2006) to the newly appointed Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. This move comes in response to SA’s ongoing electricity crisis, which the President highlighted as a national priority in his 2023 State of the Nation Address. The proclamation empowers the Minister of Electricity to oversee the procurement of new generation capacity and ensure a secure electricity supply. The Minister will work closely with the Eskom board and management to end loadshedding and implement the “Energy Action Plan”. This strategic delineation of powers aims to enhance coordination and expedite efforts to address the electricity crisis effectively.

President sets out roles and responsibilities of the Minister of Electricity

Pretoria: 26 May 2023, 11:00 – President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 97 of the Constitution, signed a proclamation that transfers to the Minister of Electricity certain powers and functions entrusted by the Electricity Regulation Act (Act No 4 of 2006).



In his 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Ramaphosa announced his intention to appoint a Minister of Electricity to coordinate Government’s response to the electricity crisis as a national priority.



On 7 March 2023, the President appointed several Ministers and Deputy Ministers, including Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as Minister of Electricity.



After due consideration, President Ramaphosa has transferred to the Minister of Electricity all powers and functions contained in Section 34(1) of the Electricity Regulation Act, which were previously entrusted to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.



The President has also transferred to the Minister of Electricity relevant powers and functions set out in Section 34(2) of the Electricity Regulation Act.



Section 34 of the Act deals with new generation capacity and provides as follows:



“(1) The Minister may, in consultation with the Regulator –

(a) determine that new generation capacity is needed to ensure the continued uninterrupted supply of electricity;

(b) determine the types of energy sources from which electricity must be generated, and the percentages of electricity that must be generated from such sources;

(c) determine that electricity thus produced may only be sold to the persons or in the manner set out in such notice;

(d) determine that electricity thus produced must be purchased by the persons set out in such notice;

(e) require that new generation capacity must –

(i) be established through a tendering procedure which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective;

(ii) provide for private sector participation.



This proclamation will provide the Minister of Electricity with the powers necessary to direct the procurement of new generation capacity and ensure security of supply.



Other powers and functions contained in the Electricity Regulation Act – including those related to the implementation of determinations made in terms of section 34 – will remain with the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.



The President’s delineation of powers and functions is directed at ensuring effective coordination and dedicated focus to deal more effectively and urgently with the electricity crisis.



The Minister of Electricity will, as the President indicated in the State of the Nation Address, oversee all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee. This will provide a single point of command for Government’s efforts to close the shortfall in electricity supply.



The Minister will work full-time with the Eskom board and management to end load-shedding and ensure that the Energy Action Plan announced by the President is implemented without delay.

