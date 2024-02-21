Electoral Commission welcomes the announcement of the election date

Issued by the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that the 2024 general elections will be held on 29 May 2024.

This pronouncement of the election date provides an unambiguous motivation for the Commission to pull out all the stops in the intensification of preparations for Election Day. The Electoral Commission reiterates its commitment and readiness to ensure a successful 2024 general elections.

The announcement comes after successful voter registration campaign which included two general registration weekends, overseas voter registration drive, campus activations and registration within correctional services centres. Following this overall voter registration campaign, the voters’ roll now stands at 27.6 million voters.

The Electoral Commission reminds South Africans that, while the date has been set and announced, eligible voters have until Friday 23 February 2024 to register. The later date is the anticipated day of the proclamation of the election date.

Unregistered voters and those who need to update their address details can visit the local municipality office of the Electoral Commission or go to the online voter registration portal, registertovote.elections.org.za or reach to our chat bot on 0600 88 00 00 WhatsApp line.

Following the proclamation of the election date, the Electoral Commission will publish the Election Timetable in the Government Gazette after consultation with the National Party Liaison Committee. The Election Timetable will outline the various cut-off dates for the performance of certain electoral activities. The salient aspects of the timetable will include the following:

Certification of the voters’ roll

Publication of details of voting stations

Submission of candidates’ nomination

Submission of notice to vote outside of the country

Applications for special votes

The Electoral Commission reminds eligible voters of the general rule in elections. That is, a person must register where they live, and vote at the voting station where they are registered. The only exception to the rule is that a voter may vote outside of the voting district of registration upon notifying the Electoral Commission by a date to be regulated by the Election Timetable.

Read also:

Visited 13 times, 13 visit(s) today