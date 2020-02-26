The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Budget 2020: Your tax at a glance
The decision to avoid tax increases was informed by the near record tax-to-GDP ratio of 26.3% and a tax buoyancy ratio (tax revenue growth relative to economic growth) which has fallen to 0.93%, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said in his 2020 Budget address. As a result, Treasury believes tax increases would have been counter-productive.
The new income tax tables
Who pays SA tax
The impact of the new tax proposals
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.