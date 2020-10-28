Budget in a nutshell: Tax bill to ratchet up to R15bn as revenue plunges

Medium Term Budget Policy 2020: Securing economic recovery post-Covid-19

Globally, the economic recession and impact of the coronavirus pandemic is expected to be highly uneven. In South Africa, the impact of Covid-19 has resulted in steep economic declines and increased public finance expenditure.

Amid a global contraction since the 1930s, National Treasury’s focus is on securing economic recovery post-Covid-19. The 2020 Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) has prioritised economic recovery and fiscal consolidation in the medium-term.

National Treasury says stabilising debt and controlling the rise in borrowing costs will directly improve South Africa’s attractiveness as an investment destination. It says fiscal consolidation will support growth in the context of President’s Economic recovery plan

To this end, government says it is committed to closing the budget deficit and stabilising the national debt‐to‐GDP ratio. A combination of expenditure and revenue measures will narrow the main budget deficit from 14.6% of GDP in 2020/21 to 7.3% by 2023/24. Gross national debt is projected to stabilise at 95.3% of GDP by 2025/26.

National Treasury says to achieve these targets will see large reductions in non‐interest spending over the next three years, with the majority applied to the wage bill.

Learning and culture has been allocated receives the largest funding allocation, while economic development and community development are the fastest‐growing functions

Prioritise economic recovery and fiscal consolidation in the medium-term. Government has projected tax increases of R5bn in 2021/22, R10bn in 2022/2023 and R15bn in 2024/2025.

The social compact agreed to between government, business, labour and civil society will prioritise short‐term measures to support the economy. Crucial structural economic reforms will also form part of this.

Economic growth: expected to contract by 7.8% in 2020 with real growth expected to reach 3.3% in 2021. Growth in the economy is expected to average 2.1% over the three year forecast period. Weaker than expected growth, continued deterioration in the public finances, and a failure to implement structural reforms have been identified as risk to SA economic growth.

Budget deficit: reduction of wage bill in order to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise debt over the next five years. This will enable public finances to return to a sustainable position. Consolidated deficit narrows from 15.7% of GDP in 2020/21to 7.3% by 2023/24. Gross national debt is projected to stabilise at 95.3% of GDP by 2025/26.

Tax revenues: forecast to be R312.8bn lower than projected in the 2020 Budget Review.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni: Our little Aloe Ferox has survived! It is recovering! In South Africa, the high frequency data that we collect suggests that green shoots are emerging. At this stage, it looks like there will be a strong rebound in the next quarter.

