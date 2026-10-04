EDENDALE, SOUTH AFRICA- AUGUST 15: Edmore David Kalonga, a car guard who returned thousands of Rands left by a patron on August 15, 2014 at Edendale Mall in Edendale, South Africa. Kalonga's honesty secured him a job as a stock despatch checker at a risk and asset management company. After hearing what the car guard did on Jacaranda FM, Gerhard van Zyl, general manager of Professional Risk and Asset management called into the radio station to offer Kalonga a job. He starts his job today. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times/ Jackie Clausen)
Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times/ Jackie Clausen
Business Unusual

Braaivleis, rugby, sunshine and car guards: Viv Vermaak

South Africa’s car guards reflect survival, dignity, inequality and everyday compassion.
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Viv Vermaak
BizNews
www.biznews.com