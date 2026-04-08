Business Unusual
The Economist: The hidden currency of office life
How status shapes motivation, conflict and career choices
Key topics:
Status drives effort, sometimes more than pay or formal power.
Recognition spikes performance, as shown with WWII German pilots.
Low-status, high-power roles increase conflict and harmful behaviour.
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