Business Unusual
The Economist: Rise of the 9-to-5 "office influencer"
Who knew corporate offices could be so appealing?
Key topics:
Natalie Marshall mocks corporate life with viral TikTok skits
“9-to-5” influencers reveal real office work behind cubicle walls
Companies hire influencers, but many prioritise personal brands
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.