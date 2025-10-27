Business Unusual
FT: Pilita Clarke - Not another work email with exclamation marks!
It turns out there is less to worry about than you might think
Key topics:
Women use exclamation marks far more, often to seem friendly or polite
Research shows exclamation marks don’t reduce competence, just add warmth
Men now use them more too, easing gender worries over email tone
By Pilita Clark