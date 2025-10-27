FT: Pilita Clarke - Not another work email with exclamation marks!
Business Unusual

FT: Pilita Clarke - Not another work email with exclamation marks!

It turns out there is less to worry about than you might think
Published on

Key topics:

  • Women use exclamation marks far more, often to seem friendly or polite

  • Research shows exclamation marks don’t reduce competence, just add warmth

  • Men now use them more too, easing gender worries over email tone

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

By Pilita Clark

Loading content, please wait...
Pilita Clarke

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com