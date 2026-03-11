Business Unusual
Jooste’s Hermanus home sold for Voëlklip record of R105m
Historic Voëlklip estate in Hermanus sold by Seeff for R105 million, marking a record luxury property transaction.
Key topics:
Historic Voëlklip estate in Hermanus sold for record R105 million.
Investors plan long-term strategic development of iconic property.
Hermanus luxury property market sees strong local and international demand.
