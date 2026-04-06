We’re going back to the moon.
We’re going back to the moon.Photographer: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Business Unusual

Is NASA’s Artemis program ushering in a new era of commercial space?

Legacy space firms yield to commercial rockets in NASA’s Artemis moon mission
Published on

Key topics:

  • NASA’s Artemis mission marks shift from legacy to commercial space firms

  • SpaceX and Blue Origin lead reusable rockets for cost-efficient moon missions

  • Orion/SLS remain costly; commercial systems aim for sustainable lunar base

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By Thomas Black

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Thomas Black

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