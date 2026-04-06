Business Unusual
Is NASA’s Artemis program ushering in a new era of commercial space?
Legacy space firms yield to commercial rockets in NASA’s Artemis moon mission
Key topics:
NASA’s Artemis mission marks shift from legacy to commercial space firms
SpaceX and Blue Origin lead reusable rockets for cost-efficient moon missions
Orion/SLS remain costly; commercial systems aim for sustainable lunar base
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By Thomas Black