Prediction markets make the world a casino — Inside the boom and the backlash: Bloomberg Originals
This Bloomberg Originals documentary explores the explosive rise of prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket — and the legal, ethical and political backlash that’s followed. As these platforms go mainstream, questions are growing over insider trading, sports betting, and whether turning almost any real-world event into a wager comes at a cost.
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