Prediction markets make the world a casino — Inside the boom and the backlash: Bloomberg Originals
Bloomberg
Business Unusual

Prediction markets make the world a casino — Inside the boom and the backlash: Bloomberg Originals

Kalshi and Polymarket are booming, but widening legal battles and insider-trading criticism are making prediction markets more controversial.
Published on

This Bloomberg Originals documentary explores the explosive rise of prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket — and the legal, ethical and political backlash that’s followed. As these platforms go mainstream, questions are growing over insider trading, sports betting, and whether turning almost any real-world event into a wager comes at a cost.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Loading content, please wait...
Bloomberg Originals

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com