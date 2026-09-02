Africa Bitcoin Corp's C-suite wiped out — market shrugs, for now

Africa Bitcoin Corporation's entire senior leadership has been barred by the FSCA in one sweep, gutting the JSE's hottest small-cap bitcoin play just as it hit its stride. The regulator's own reasoning remains unpublished, leaving investors to price a governance crisis blind. Trading has gone eerily quiet while the ousted trio, all well known in SA business circles, prepare to fight the orders at the Financial Services Tribunal. Calm on the surface, but for how long?.By Alec Hogg.Well, that escalated quickly.Africa Bitcoin Corporation — until recently a rebrand of Altvest Capital, the JSE-listed minnow that reinvented itself as SA's flagship bitcoin treasury play — has just lost its entire senior leadership in one regulatory swoop. CEO Warren Wheatley, gone. CIO Akshay Karan, gone. Head of Media and Investor Relations Tatum Wheatley, gone. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority barred all three.Here's the curious bit nobody's mentioning. For a debarment this sweeping, you'd expect the FSCA's own website to reflect it. It doesn't. Nothing published, nothing on the register, not a word. Either the regulator is sitting on the paperwork, or — and I wouldn't rule this out given how these things sometimes go — a rather sheepish clarification is coming. Watch this space.This story is close to the BizNews tribe, so bear with me while I declare an interest. Warren and Tatum are well known among our community and regular fixtures at BizNews events. Their BNC numbers are 15 and 16, meaning they were among the earliest bookers for our very first conference and have missed few of the eleven since, including the pre-election London gathering in May 2024. Warren was a popular keynote speaker at BNC#9 last month, extolling the virtues of Bitcoin to an enthusiastic crowd. In that talk, he told the room he'd launched the business at BNC four years earlier — that "we launched the business off the BizNews rail". (click here to watch). We partnered with his first venture, Kisby, and then the infant Altvest itself. And our holding company still owns some of the shares from those very early adventures. Whatever our own position, overlay the FSCA bombshell’s impact on a trio whose reputations were, until Sunday, unimpeachable. Wheatley and Karan both hold CA(SA) qualifications. Tatum was Miss South Africa 2008 and second runner-up at Miss World 2009. Not, on the face of it, the profile of people who'd risk everything on something off-colour.So what's going on? Without the on-the-record discussion ABC chairman Stafford Masie has promised the moment he's permitted to give one, here's what we have to go on.The official SENS announcement landed yesterday, but the board learned at an emergency meeting on Sunday that the FSCA had issued debarment orders against the trio — orders that stop them providing financial products or services, acting as "key persons" of financial institutions, or servicing financial institutions in any capacity. About as comprehensive a regulatory kneecapping as you'll see..Read more:.BNC#9 | Warren Wheatley: The case for Bitcoin, AI and the new plumbing of global finance.But there's a twist. The alleged misconduct doesn't date to last month, or even last year. It goes back to September 2022, around the company's original listing as Altvest on the Cape Town Stock Exchange — years before Masie's bitcoin-treasury pivot; ditto well before the board appointment of another BizNews favourite, GG Alcock. Four years is a long time. It doesn't make the debarments less serious, but it does mean this reads as the past catching up with a company busy reinventing its future, rather than a fresh scandal at the new venture.All three named are fighting it, disputing the FSCA's findings and heading to the Financial Services Tribunal for reconsideration and a suspension of the orders. None has been granted, so the debarments stand in full force for now. Worse, because the regulator hasn't published its reasoning, the market is being asked to price a governance crisis with the actual findings locked away.Masie's board moved fast regardless. Wheatley and Karan are on precautionary leave, stripped of every executive function, effective 31 August for an initial month. Tatum's consulting arrangement is suspended. Wheatley has resigned outright as CEO and director, and all three have quit the ACOF subsidiary board. Note the language: precautionary, not disciplinary. No suspicion against any Group entity. Only the individuals.The former Google Africa boss and AI evangelist Masie is now Interim CEO, on top of his existing roles, overseeing ACOF's affairs without sitting on its board. That’s a deliberate bit of distance from the vehicle at the centre of this fracas.How did the market take it? Calmly, or numbly. BAC opened at R9.19 this morning and sat there. Zero trades all morning. That's not confidence, and it's not panic; it's a market that isn't trading the stock while it works out what it thinks. But bids have dropped to R3. And the stock is offered at R8, well down on the previous traded price. On the other hand, it’s worth remembering this was one of the hottest small-cap runs on the JSE through August, from R5.00 to R9.19 in a fortnight, market cap now around R406.4 million. Today is a stall, not yet a reversal..Read more:.Altvest to raise $210m and rebrand as Africa Bitcoin Corp in crypto push.This is negative, not fatal, provided Masie delivers stability and someone — the Tribunal, or the FSCA itself — explains what actually happened in 2022. If it turns out to be a technicality, the regulator owes Wheatley, Karan and Wheatley some very direct answers about the force used against them. We've seen this movie before, with DA MP Mark Burke targeted for building a bitcoin business. However, until there's clarity, don't mistake a flat share price for a green light..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. 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