The Editor's Desk - Wed 21 Jan 2026: A fading global order and the Trump liability

In today’s analysis, we explore Mark Carney’s powerful address at the World Economic Forum, where he urges middle-ground nations like South Africa to "name reality" and act together against the rivalry of global giants. We also examine why right-wing parties in France and Germany are increasingly distancing themselves from Donald Trump to protect their own domestic standing. Finally, we look at the potential end of an era for the town of Davos itself as new WEF leadership considers moving the annual event.