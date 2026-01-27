Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Tue 27 Jan 2026: Rand strength, gold's surge, and the agriculture crisis
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
It’s been a milestone morning with the Rand breaking through the R16/$ level, but the real story lies in the contrast between our rocketing portfolio winners and the "dunderheaded" policy hurdles facing our farmers. Join me for today's webinar at noon as we unpick these developments and look at why—despite the bureaucrats—there is still a path to 20% compounded returns.
