The Editor's Desk - Wed 28 Jan 2026: Gold’s relentless rally, the ASML AI surge, and O’Sullivan’s high-stakes shootout
Gold is enjoying its finest hour since 1980, and today I’m looking at why this "barbarous relic" is defying all the rules. I also dive into the latest surge from our portfolio favourite, ASML, and share the latest on Paul O’Sullivan’s explosive allegations as he prepares for his "last rodeo" from offshore.
