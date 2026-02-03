Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Tue 3 Feb 2026: Musk’s Trillion-Dollar merger and the precious metals meltdown
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
I’m weighing up the implications of Elon Musk’s massive SpaceX/xAI merger and what the brutal 21% gold crash means for your portfolio. Join me as we also look at South Africa’s high-stakes "moment critique" on the global stage and a fresh perspective from our new partners at The Common Sense.
Don't miss out on future episodes of The Editor's Desk. Subscribe to BizNews Premium and get the podcast delivered to your inbox daily.