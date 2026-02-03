The Editor's Desk - Tue 3 Feb 2026: Musk’s Trillion-Dollar merger and the precious metals meltdown
The Editor's Desk - Tue 3 Feb 2026: Musk's Trillion-Dollar merger and the precious metals meltdown

I’m weighing up the implications of Elon Musk’s massive SpaceX/xAI merger and what the brutal 21% gold crash means for your portfolio. Join me as we also look at South Africa’s high-stakes "moment critique" on the global stage and a fresh perspective from our new partners at The Common Sense.

