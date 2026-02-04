Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Wed 4 Feb 2026: Steenhuisen bows out as the DA eyes the summit
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
I’m weighing in on John Steenhuisen’s surprise decision to step down as DA leader and why his "moonshot" successor might be just what the party needs. Plus, we look at the latest Epstein file dump—and the prominent South African name that’s cropped up in the pages.
