Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Thurs 5 Feb 2026: AI’s software apocalypse and the derangement of propaganda
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s analysis, I’ve unpacked how Anthropic’s new AI tools are dismantling the corporate software world and why the latest Epstein disclosures have the British establishment—and Peter Mandelson—under fire. I also take a look at the "derangement" in Zimbabwe, where government propaganda about bumper crops is being met with the reality of empty shops.
Don't miss out on future episodes of The Editor's Desk. Subscribe to BizNews Premium and get the podcast delivered to your inbox daily.