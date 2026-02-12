The Editor's Desk: Thu 12 Feb 2026 - Thoughtful patriots and political treason

In today’s edition, Alec Hogg reveals the true architect behind the "greatest private equity deal of all time"—the Naspers acquisition of Tencent—and shares a personal story of South African honesty encountered on the road to Mossel Bay. He also addresses the disturbing cancellation of a school tennis match between Roedean and King David, calling for a rejection of the ignorance and "bad agents" that threaten South Africa’s inherent culture of tolerance.