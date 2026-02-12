Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk: Thu 12 Feb 2026 - Thoughtful patriots and political treason
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s edition, Alec Hogg reveals the true architect behind the "greatest private equity deal of all time"—the Naspers acquisition of Tencent—and shares a personal story of South African honesty encountered on the road to Mossel Bay. He also addresses the disturbing cancellation of a school tennis match between Roedean and King David, calling for a rejection of the ignorance and "bad agents" that threaten South Africa’s inherent culture of tolerance.
