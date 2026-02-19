Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Thu 19 Feb 2026: Patrice Motsepe’s presidential path and the global copper rush
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s Editor's Desk update, Alec Hogg dives into the political whispers suggesting Patrice Motsepe may be the "rabbit in the hat" the ANC needs for the 2029 elections. We examine how recent changes to his role at African Rainbow Minerals align with these political ambitions and what a Motsepe presidency might look like for South Africa.
