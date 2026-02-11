Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Wed 11 Feb 2026: Unsung heroes, corporate truths, and rejecting intolerance
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
After a fascinating long weekend, I’m back with the real story behind Naspers' legendary Tencent deal and a personal reminder of the honesty that defines the "real" South Africa. I also weigh in on the disturbing intolerance surfacing in our schools—and why we must fiercely protect our culture of multiculturalism.
