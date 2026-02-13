The Editor's Desk: Fri 13 Feb 2026 - Mining, markets, and the Epstein "tentacles"

In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg pulls back the curtain on the State of the Nation address, exploring why Pretoria may finally be waking up to the neglected potential of the mining sector. We dive into the "golden straitjacket" of international capital markets that is forcing a shift in South Africa's ideological approach to Eskom and privatization. Plus, a look at the staggering data from the Jeffrey Epstein email troves—revealing deep connections to global financial elites—and a defense of Paul O'Sullivan’s recent interrogation by a parliamentary committee.