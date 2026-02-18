The Editor's Desk - Wed 18 Feb 2026: South Africa's shifting middle class and the "Republic of no consequences"
Editor's Desk

The Editor's Desk - Wed 18 Feb 2026: South Africa's shifting middle class and the "Republic of no consequences"

Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
Published on

In today’s edition, Alec Hogg explores a significant demographic milestone: new data reveals that African and white households are now level-pegging in South Africa’s upper-middle-class income bracket. We delve into the implications of this shift, the migration of taxpayers from Johannesburg to Cape Town, and a critical look at Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency—a leadership defined by well-intentioned instructions that are rarely implemented in what has become a "Republic of no consequences".

Don't miss out on future episodes of The Editor's Desk. Subscribe to BizNews Premium and get the podcast delivered to your inbox daily.

Loading content, please wait...
Alec Hogg
The Editor's Desk

Related Stories

No stories found.
BizNews
www.biznews.com