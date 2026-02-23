Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Mon 23 Feb 2026: Oil premiums, Gold's new rules, and the battle for Jo'burg
Join Alec Hogg for today's Editor's Desk update
In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg strips away the corporate polish to reveal why Sasol’s 18-month share price high masks a "difficult" set of financial results and an $800 million debt hurdle. We explore a "software apocalypse" sparked by AI , Ruchir Sharma’s take on why gold is breaking every traditional investment model , and the political earthquake of Helen Zille’s return to her home turf in Johannesburg. Plus, we look at the whispers surrounding Patrice Motsepe’s potential path to the presidency.
