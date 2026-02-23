The Editor's Desk - Mon 23 Feb 2026: Oil premiums, Gold's new rules, and the battle for Jo'burg

In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg strips away the corporate polish to reveal why Sasol’s 18-month share price high masks a "difficult" set of financial results and an $800 million debt hurdle. We explore a "software apocalypse" sparked by AI , Ruchir Sharma’s take on why gold is breaking every traditional investment model , and the political earthquake of Helen Zille’s return to her home turf in Johannesburg. Plus, we look at the whispers surrounding Patrice Motsepe’s potential path to the presidency.