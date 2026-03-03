Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Parliamentary overreach in my home town and Iran’s chaos strategy
Alec Hogg examines a Newcastle factory raid, Iran’s oil weapon strategy, and the DA's succession fight after Helen Zille.
In today’s Editor's Desk episode, Alec Hogg explores a heavy-handed "mob-style" raid on Newcastle’s biggest remaining employer, where parliamentarians and armed police ignored biosecurity protocols in a fruitless search for illegal workers. We also dive into an exclusive Financial Times report revealing Iran’s long-term plan to weaponise global oil markets and decentralise its military command to ensure maximum Middle Eastern upheaval. Plus, an update on the internal battle to succeed Helen Zille within the DA leadership.
