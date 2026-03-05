The Editor's Desk - Thu 5 March 2026: Debunking myths and navigating the fog of war

In today’s Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg highlights a new investigation by James Myburgh that deconstructs the historical "myth" regarding the ANC’s relationship with the Iranian regime. This is followed by a deep-dive discussion from the Financial Times featuring Gideon Rachman and Emile Hokayem, who examine the escalating "battle of endurance" in the Middle East. They explore the strategic implications of the recent US combat operations in Iran, the resilience of the Iranian regime, and the growing anxiety among Gulf states and Western allies as the region faces the prospect of protracted instability.