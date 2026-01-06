Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Tue 6 Jan 2026: Is South Africa on the "wrong side of history"? Davos, Iran, and ancient secrets
Alec Hogg discusses Iran's unrest, Trump’s Davos return, and Venezuela’s crisis, plus a 9,500-year-old archaeological find in Malawi.
From the powder keg in Iran to Donald Trump’s grand return to Davos, Alec Hogg breaks down why South Africa’s recent military and political alliances could leave us increasingly isolated on the global stage. Plus, a fascinating look at a 9,500-year-old archaeological discovery in Malawi that rewrites the history of our continent.
