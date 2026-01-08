Editor's Desk
The Editor's Desk - Thurs 8 Jan 2026: David Shapiro’s wise counsel, and the truth about the Ozempic "quick fix"
Andy Mothibi’s higher purpose, missing SA business titans, Ozempic hype, and why there’s no free lunch anywhere.
In today's Editor's Desk, Alec Hogg discusses the "higher purpose" Andy Mothibi brings to the NPA and reunites with market legend David Shapiro to track down South Africa’s missing business titans. From the broadcasting "dungeons" of the 90s to a modern reality check on the Ozempic weight-loss craze, we explore why there is truly no free lunch in politics, markets, or health.
